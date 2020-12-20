Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that he was open for the resolution of the Kanjurmarg Metro car shed land issue through dialogue.

CM Thackeray lamented that the Central Government moved court against the state over the issue while addressing the people of the state through a live webcast.

"We have all documents to prove that the land belongs to the state government. If there is a controversy over the ownership of land, the issue can be resolved through dialogue," Thackeray added.

Should the land be allowed to go because of ownership issues and should it be given to builders? he asked.

Referring to the criticism from the BJP leaders, Thackeray said that the issue on Kanjurmarg land is not about "my ego and it shouldn't be about yours too".

Bombay HC stays Mumbai suburban district collector order

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the order passed by Mumbai suburban district collector allotting 102 acres of salt pan land in Kanjurmarg area here for the construction of an integrated metro car shed.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni also restrained the authorities from carrying out any construction work at the said land.

The Centre and the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government are locked in a tussle over ownership of the land earmarked by the state for constructing the car shed depot which was earlier planned at Aarey Colony, a green belt in suburban Goregaon.

The previous BJP-led government in the state had decided to construct the car shed for the Mumbai Metro line 3 at Aarey Colony, despite opposition from environmentalists and activists to the vast tree-cutting for the project.

The present Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government -- comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress -- recently took a decision to shift the car shed from Aarey to Kanjurmarg.

Thackeray said Aarey car shed spread over 30 hectares was just for Metro line 3, while the 40 hectare Kanjurmarg land would be used for a car shed for Metro lines 3, 4 and 6.

It will also be a junction for Metro line 14, which will go up to Ambernath and Badlapur (in neighbouring Thane), Thackeray said justifying the choice of land at Kanjurmarg for the Metro car shed.

He said the "costliest" land in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) here was given for the central government's bullet train project, despite opposition.

"We did not create obstruction. If you create problems in Kanjurmarg and we do in the BKC, creating problems in each others projectswill serve no purpose," he said.

There should not be a haste in development, he said. Development should be long-lasting, the CM said, adding the Kanjurmarg project will be useful for next 50 to 100 years.

He said there was also opposition to the Samruddhi expressway project (connecting Mumbai-Nagpur), but the issues were resolved.

"Similarly, the fishing community at Vadhavan in Dahanu (in neighbouring Palghar) is opposing the central government's port project. I have heard out the farmers' grievances," he said.

The Maharashtra chief minister also spoke about the Covid-19 situation in the state. He said that he is not in favour of night curfew or another lockdown in the state as the coronavirus situation is under control, though not completely.

However, CM Uddhav Thackeray said that wearing masks will be mandatory for the next six months in the state amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Prevention is better than cure. Wearing of mask at public places should be made a habit for another six months at least," he said.

