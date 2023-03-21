Kannada actor Chetan Kumar arrested for tweet, 'hurting religious sentiments'1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 04:50 PM IST
Chetan Kumar has also been arrested previously during the hijab controversy in Karnataka over some controversial statement on high court judge
Kannada actor Chetan Kumar was arrested by the Bengaluru Police on Tuesday for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus through his tweet. He was arrested by the Seshadripuram police and taken to court on the same day. The arrest came after a complaint by a Bajrang Dal member, who took offense to his tweet and alleged in his complaint that the tweet hurts religious sentiments.
