Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies at 39

Bengaluru: Kannada film actor Chiranjeevi Sarja died due to a cardiac arrest at a city hospital on Sunday, his family said.

Bengaluru: Kannada film actor Chiranjeevi Sarja died due to a cardiac arrest at a city hospital on Sunday, his family said.

The 39-year-old actor complained of restlessness following which he was rushed to a private hospital where he passed away, his family members said.

The 39-year-old actor complained of restlessness following which he was rushed to a private hospital where he passed away, his family members said. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Chiranjeevi Sarja, the grandson of noted Kannada actor Shakti Prasad and nephew of multilingual film actor Arjun Sarja, had acted in 22 films.

Chiranjeevi had made his debut with the movie 'Vayuputra,' which was an home production of Sarja family.

His recent movie was 'Shivarjuna' where he starred along with Amrutha Iyengar and Akshatha Srinivas in the lead.

He had married actress Meghana Raj two years ago.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa condoled the death of Chiranjeevi Sarja and said he was a popular actor and was blessed with great talent.

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah also condoled the actor's death.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.