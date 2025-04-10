Kannada actor Darshan skips court hearing in Renukaswamy murder case citing ‘back pain’, attends film screening next day

A City Civil and Sessions Court in Bengaluru has sharply rebuked Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa after he skipped a scheduled hearing in the Renukaswamy murder case on Monday, April 7, due to “severe back pain”.

However, on Tuesday evening,Darshan was seen at the screening of his movie, Vamana, in Bengaluru.

On the day of the hearing, Darshan’s legal counsel informed the court that the actor could not appear due to severe back pain.

The court had expressed displeasure and reiterated that personal appearance was mandatory for all accused in the case, rejecting the notion that high-profile individuals could seek exemptions without valid legal justification.

The court also cautioned that such absences should not become routine, especially in a case of this magnitude.

Co-accused actress Pavithra Gowda, along with several others, were present in court for the hearing.

During the court hearing, Darshan’s lawyer also sought the release of ₹75 lakh in cash that was confiscated during a raid on his residence in connection with the investigation.

The court said it would hear the Income Tax department’s response before deciding on the matter.

The next date of hearing has been fixed on May 20.

The defence also filed a separate plea seeking the return of mobile phones that were seized during the course of the investigation.

Renukaswamy murder case The case pertains to the death of Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old resident of Chitradurga, whose body was found near a stormwater drain in Bengaluru in June 2024.

According to the initial probe, Renukaswamy had been kidnapped, assaulted, and allegedly murdered by a group of men allegedly on instructions of Darshan and others.

It is alleged that Renukaswamy had sent abusive messages to actress Pavithra Gowda on social media, which provoked the attack. Advertisement

He was allegedly lured to Bengaluru, detained, and tortured before he succumbed to his injuries.