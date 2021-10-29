Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last on Friday at the age of 46. He was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru after he suffered a massive heart attack. The 46-year-old was in a serious condition and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The news of his demise has been confirmed by actor Sonu Sood on his Twitter account. "Heartbroken. Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar," Sonu tweeted.

The Vikram Hospital shared a statement saying that Puneeth was non-responsive when he was brought to the hospital. In an official statement, it said, "Puneet Rajkumar aged 46 years was brought to the emergency department, Vikram Hospital with history of chest pain at 11:40 am. He was non responsive and was in Cardiac Asystole and Advanced cardiac resuscitation has been initiated."

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has arrived at the hospital. Several ministers and former Chief Ministers are currently at the hospital.

No official confirmation about Puneeth's death from the hospital has been given yet.

The hospital has issued a statement, however, fans are refusing to believe that their Power Star is alive.

#WATCH | People gather outside Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru where actor Puneeth Rajkumar has been admitted



"He was brought with history of chest pain at 11:40 am, was non-responsive & in Cardiac Asystole, Advanced cardiac resuscitation has been initiated," said hospital statement. pic.twitter.com/0bXI2mLB2z — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

Son of matinee idol Rajkumar, Puneeth is fondly called 'Appu' by his fans. He started his career as a child artist with his father in the early 1980s. ' Raam', 'Hudugaru', and 'Anjani Putra' are some of his memorable movies. He was last seen in 'Yuvarathnaa', which was released early this year.

A popular television presenter, Puneet, who began his career as a child artiste, is also among the highest paid actors in the Kannada film industry

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.