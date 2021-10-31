The last rites of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar were performed at Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru on Sunday with state honours. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was also present at the studio to give a final salute to the actor. He said, "It's a personal loss to me. We have lost a very great talent".

Karnataka: State honour being given to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar at Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru, in the presence of CM Basavaraj Bommai and others. pic.twitter.com/EbTlCq882x — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2021

The CM said that he shared a special bond with 'Appu' (Puneeth Rajkumar). " I had seen him as a boy. We had relations since those days. Therefore I am giving him a final salute," Bommai added.

#WATCH | Karnataka: People gather in large numbers at Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru where the last rites of Kannada actor #PuneethRajkumar will take place today. He passed away on October 29th at the age of 46. pic.twitter.com/hpHu8zGtry — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2021

Thousands of people were gathered on terraces of the buildings around Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru and climbed trees around it to catch a glimpse of late Kannada actor.

Karnataka: People gather on terraces of the buildings around Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru and climb trees around it to catch a glimpse of late Kannada actor #PuneethRajkumar. His last rites will be performed at the Studios today. pic.twitter.com/gUILlsz3UK — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2021

Puneeth, the 46-year-old power star known for films such as “Appu", "Veera Kannadiga" and “Maurya", died in a hospital in Bengaluru following a massive heart attack. Social media is flooded with condolence messages since the news of the untimely demise of Puneeth Rajkumar broke. Bollywood celebrities also expressed grief on the passing away of the 'power star'.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan paid a tribute to Kannada star, saying that his sudden death following a heart attack was shocking.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan shared a moving statement in the loving memory of the late star. "Appu entertained us through his films, but above all else, he won us all with his warmth, sincerity, and passion. Thank you Puneeth, for all the love that you showered on all of us. May your soul rest in peace, dear friend. My heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family," the statement read.

Actor Chiranjeevi mourned the demise of Puneeth Rajkumar and said it is a great loss for the Kannada film industry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the coming generations will remember Puneeth fondly for his works and wonderful personality.

"A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Puneeth was the son of matinee idol the late Rajkumar and Parvathamma. He was adored by his fans and gave a series of hits starting with "Appu", which later became his nickname following the success of the film. Many of his fans also call him 'Power Star'.

After a stint as a child actor, the Kannada film star had made his debut as a leading man in the 2002 movie "Appu" and followed it up with a string of successful films, including "Abhi", "Maurya", "Ajay" and "Arasu".

He was also a popular celebrity host on television. He hosted the first two seasons of "Kannada Kotyadhipati", the Kannada version of Amitabh Bachchan's "Kaun Banega Crorepati". He also emceed Colors Kannada's reality show "Family Power".

