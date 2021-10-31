This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Puneeth Rajkumar was adored by his fans and gave a series of hits starting with 'Appu', which later became his nickname following the success of the film. Many of his fans also call him 'Power Star'.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The last rites of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar were performed at Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru on Sunday with state honours. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was also present at the studio to give a final salute to the actor. He said, "It's a personal loss to me. We have lost a very great talent".
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The last rites of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar were performed at Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru on Sunday with state honours. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was also present at the studio to give a final salute to the actor. He said, "It's a personal loss to me. We have lost a very great talent".
Puneeth, the 46-year-old power star known for films such as “Appu", "Veera Kannadiga" and “Maurya", died in a hospital in Bengaluru following a massive heart attack. Social media is flooded with condolence messages since the news of the untimely demise of Puneeth Rajkumar broke. Bollywood celebrities also expressed grief on the passing away of the 'power star'.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Puneeth, the 46-year-old power star known for films such as “Appu", "Veera Kannadiga" and “Maurya", died in a hospital in Bengaluru following a massive heart attack. Social media is flooded with condolence messages since the news of the untimely demise of Puneeth Rajkumar broke. Bollywood celebrities also expressed grief on the passing away of the 'power star'.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan paid a tribute to Kannada star, saying that his sudden death following a heart attack was shocking.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan paid a tribute to Kannada star, saying that his sudden death following a heart attack was shocking.
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan shared a moving statement in the loving memory of the late star. "Appu entertained us through his films, but above all else, he won us all with his warmth, sincerity, and passion. Thank you Puneeth, for all the love that you showered on all of us. May your soul rest in peace, dear friend. My heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family," the statement read.
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan shared a moving statement in the loving memory of the late star. "Appu entertained us through his films, but above all else, he won us all with his warmth, sincerity, and passion. Thank you Puneeth, for all the love that you showered on all of us. May your soul rest in peace, dear friend. My heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family," the statement read.
Actor Chiranjeevi mourned the demise of Puneeth Rajkumar and said it is a great loss for the Kannada film industry.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Actor Chiranjeevi mourned the demise of Puneeth Rajkumar and said it is a great loss for the Kannada film industry.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the coming generations will remember Puneeth fondly for his works and wonderful personality.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the coming generations will remember Puneeth fondly for his works and wonderful personality.
"A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he tweeted.
"A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he tweeted.
Puneeth was the son of matinee idol the late Rajkumar and Parvathamma. He was adored by his fans and gave a series of hits starting with "Appu", which later became his nickname following the success of the film. Many of his fans also call him 'Power Star'.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Puneeth was the son of matinee idol the late Rajkumar and Parvathamma. He was adored by his fans and gave a series of hits starting with "Appu", which later became his nickname following the success of the film. Many of his fans also call him 'Power Star'.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
After a stint as a child actor, the Kannada film star had made his debut as a leading man in the 2002 movie "Appu" and followed it up with a string of successful films, including "Abhi", "Maurya", "Ajay" and "Arasu".
After a stint as a child actor, the Kannada film star had made his debut as a leading man in the 2002 movie "Appu" and followed it up with a string of successful films, including "Abhi", "Maurya", "Ajay" and "Arasu".
He was also a popular celebrity host on television. He hosted the first two seasons of "Kannada Kotyadhipati", the Kannada version of Amitabh Bachchan's "Kaun Banega Crorepati". He also emceed Colors Kannada's reality show "Family Power".
He was also a popular celebrity host on television. He hosted the first two seasons of "Kannada Kotyadhipati", the Kannada version of Amitabh Bachchan's "Kaun Banega Crorepati". He also emceed Colors Kannada's reality show "Family Power".
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!