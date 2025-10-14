Kannada actor Raju Talikote passes away after suffering heart attack; Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar reacts

Raju Talikote, a veteran theatre actor and comedian, died at 62 from a heart attack in Manipal. He was in the city for a film shoot. His last rites will occur in Chikka Sindagi. His passing is a significant loss to the Kannada film industry.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated14 Oct 2025, 09:32 AM IST
Kannada actor Raju Talikote passes away after suffering heart attack; Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar reacts
Kannada actor Raju Talikote passes away after suffering heart attack; Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar reacts(Instagram/raju.talikote)

Veteran theatre actor and comedian Raju Talikote passed away after suffering a heart attack in Manipal, Udupi district. He was in the city for a film shoot when he fell ill, according to PTI.

On Sunday (October 12-13) night at around 1:30 AM, he was admitted to Kasturba Hospital. Doctors performed an emergency angioplasty. Despite their efforts, he died in the evening.

His last rites will take place in Chikka Sindagi, Vijayapura district.

Known for his comic timing, Talikote starred in several plays and films from North Karnataka, including Kaliyugada Kuduka.

Talikote began acting at the age of 7 in his father’s theatre group, Sri Khangateshwar Natya Sangha. Facing financial struggles and his mother’s illness, he worked in hotels and as a lorry cleaner to support his family.

His big break came with Talikotakaru Nataka, where he played Sumitra (Kivuda). He later performed in acclaimed plays such as Disalunki, Hoovina Angadi, Hasiru Bale and Bus Conductor.

From 1984, he worked with prominent theatre troupes like Sri Sharif Shivayogi Vijaya Natya Sangha and Sri Hucheshwar Natya Sangha.

He performed alongside his wife, Prema Talikote. Known for his comic timing and emotional depth, Raju soon became a beloved figure in the Karnataka theatre scene.

He took part in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7, hosted by actor Kichcha Sudeep. He was evicted on Day 63.

D K Shivakumar reacts to Raju Talikote's death

“The passing away of Raju Talikote, who had acted in several Kannada films and gained popularity, is a loss to the Kannada film industry,” Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar posted on Twitter (now X).

What was Raju Talikote's age?

Raju Talikote was 59 when he passed away.

What is Raju Talikote’s date of birth?

Raju Talikote was born on December 18, 1965.

What is Raju Talikote’s death date?

Raju Talikote passed away on October 13, 2025.

What are the major Raju Talikote movies?

Manasaare (2009), Pancharangi (2010), Jackie (2010), Lifeu Ishtene (2011), Topiwala (2013), Myna (2013), Bahaddur (2014), Bharjari (2017), 100 (2021), Sreemanta (2023)

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)

