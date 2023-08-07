Hello User
Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife, Spandana, dies due to heart attack

Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife, Spandana, dies due to heart attack

1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 12:59 PM IST Livemint

Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra lost his wife, Spandana Ragavendra, after she suffered from an heart attack on Sunday

Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife died of heart attack

In another incident of heart attack among healthy adults, wife of Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra, Spandana, died after she suffered a heart attack at a hospital in Bangkok, according to media reports.

As per the reports, Spandana was on a vacation with her family in Thailand. The main reason behind the heart attack was mentioned to be low blood pressure. The body of the actor's wife will reportedly arrive in Bangalore tomorrow. After the arrival of the body, other formalities and rituals will be conducted.

07 Aug 2023, 12:59 PM IST
