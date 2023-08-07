Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife, Spandana, dies due to heart attack

Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife, Spandana, dies due to heart attack1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 12:59 PM IST
Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra lost his wife, Spandana Ragavendra, after she suffered from an heart attack on Sunday
In another incident of heart attack among healthy adults, wife of Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra, Spandana, died after she suffered a heart attack at a hospital in Bangkok, according to media reports.
As per the reports, Spandana was on a vacation with her family in Thailand. The main reason behind the heart attack was mentioned to be low blood pressure. The body of the actor's wife will reportedly arrive in Bangalore tomorrow. After the arrival of the body, other formalities and rituals will be conducted.
