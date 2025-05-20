Kannada actress Ranya Rao gets bail in gold smuggling case, but to remain in custody under stringent law

Gold smuggling case: Economic Offences Court in Bengaluru on Tuesday granted default bail to Kannada actress Ranya Rao and co-accused Tarun Kondaraju in connection with the gold smuggling case. However, the actress is likely to remain in custody under stringent law.

They were granted bail on two sureties each and ₹2 lakh bond.

The court also imposed strict conditions — They cannot leave the country and must not commit a similar crime.

However, Ranya's lawyer BS Girish argued that the actress will not be released even if she gets bail as a case has been registered against her under the stringent Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities (COFEPOSA) Act, 1974.

The stringent charges were applied after multiple attempts were made by the accused to secure bail.

Authorities have citied that it was necessary to prevent her from resuming illicit activities, citing her lack of cooperation during the investigation.

Ranya Rao, the stepdaughter of senior police officer K Ramchandra Rao, was arrested on March 3 for allegedly smuggling 14.2 kilograms of gold valued at over ₹12.56 crore.

She is currently lodged at the Bengaluru central prison along with two others — Tarun Raju and Sahil Sakaria Jain — who have also been booked under the COFEPOSA Act.

The case is being investigated jointly by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the CBI.