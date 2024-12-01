Shobhitha Shivanna death: Famous Kannada film and television actor Shobhitha Shivanna (30) was found dead at a flat in Hyderabad's Gachibowli on Sunday.

She was found dead ‘under suspicious circumstances’ according to a report by Telanganatoday.

The actress, who was staying at a flat in Gachibowli, was found hanging from the ceiling of her house, the report said, citing police.

However, the actual reason behind her death has not been revealed yet.

The body of the deceased actress is shifted for post-mortem examination to Osmania Hospital mortuary by police. A case has been filed. The actress has allegedly committed suicide, the police stated.

Shobhitha is from Sakleshpur in Hassan district, Karnataka. She married in 2023 and has been living in Hyderabad for the past two years.

The Kannada actress was born on September 23, 1992, in Bengaluru. According to a report by Filmibeat, she had been immensely interested in arts and entertainment since childhood.

Sobhita finished her schooling at a prominent Bengaluru high, the Baldwin Girls High School. Following this, she pursued a degree in Fashion designing degree in Fashion Designing from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Bangalore, the report added.

She began her acting journey with the 2015 Kannada film RangiTaranga. The movie was a commercial hit as well as received critical acclaim. Her debut movie marked a significant milestone in her career.

Following her debut, Shobhita starred in several successful Kannada films, such as the thriller movie U-Turn in 2016, K.G.F: Chapter 1 in 2018, a blockbuster hit movie where she played an important role. She resumed her character in the highly anticipated sequel, K.G.F: Chapter 2 in 2022. This movie gave her immense popularity in the Kannada film industry.