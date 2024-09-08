Hello User
Renowned Kannada director Yogaraj Bhat booked after man dies falling from 30-foot-ladder on 'Manada Kadalu' film set

Renowned Kannada director Yogaraj Bhat booked after man dies falling from 30-foot-ladder on ‘Manada Kadalu’ film set

Livemint

Kannada filmmaker Yogaraj Bhat under scanner after crew member's death in fatal accident, complaint filed  Renowned Kannada director Yogaraj Bhat booked after lightman dies falling from 30-foot-ladder on film set

A complaint has been filed against Kannada filmmaker Yogaraj Bhat after the death of a crew member in a fatal accident on set.

A case has been filed against Kannada film maker Yogaraj Bat and three others after a crew member died in a fatal incident on the film set on September 3, reported PTI. The incident occurred during the filming of “Manada Kadalu" near Adakamaranahalli in Dasanapura.

The area where the accident took place falls under the jurisdiction of the Madanayakanahalli police station. The deceased crewman, Mohan Kumar, suffered serious injuries after he fell from a 30-foot-ladder on the film set. Later, he was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. According to a Hindustan Times report, Kumar's brother filed a complaint after which authorities have filed a case against Bhat, the film's assistant director, and the producer.

(More to come)

