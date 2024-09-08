A case has been filed against Kannada film maker Yogaraj Bat and three others after a crew member died in a fatal incident on the film set on September 3, reported PTI. The incident occurred during the filming of “Manada Kadalu" near Adakamaranahalli in Dasanapura.

The area where the accident took place falls under the jurisdiction of the Madanayakanahalli police station. The deceased crewman, Mohan Kumar, suffered serious injuries after he fell from a 30-foot-ladder on the film set. Later, he was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. According to a Hindustan Times report, Kumar's brother filed a complaint after which authorities have filed a case against Bhat, the film's assistant director, and the producer.