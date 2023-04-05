Kannada movie stars Kiccha Sudeep, Darshan to join BJP today

Kannada movie stars Kiccha Sudeep, Darshan to join BJP today1 min read . 07:41 AM IST
Kanna movie stars Kiccha Sudeep and Darshan Tugudeepa are likely to join BJP in the presence of Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai today.
Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, popular Kannada movie stars, Sudeep (Kiccha Sudeep) and Darshan Tugudeepa are likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, according to the news agency ANI.
Party sources informed that both actors will join the party at 1:30 pm and 2:30 pm at a private hotel in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The actors will join the ruling party in the presence of CM Basavaraj Bommai and other party leaders.
"They will join the party in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other party leaders," sources said.
Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will be done on May 13.
Bommai on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party's Parliamentary Board would finalize and release the list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state on April 8.
The Chief Minister said that the selection of the candidates has been done based on winnability.
"The selection of candidates had been done based on reality and winnability. The state-committee meeting will be held for two days starting today, and after the meeting, the list of candidates will be sent to the high command. The same will be vetted on April 8 and released on the same day," the Chief Minister said.
The names recommended by the district committees will be discussed during the State Core Committee meeting on Tuesday and then send it to the Central Parliamentary Board, he further said.
Reiterating that the party will return to power in the Assembly polls, he said,"Witnessing developments in the last three to four days, the BJP will get an absolute majority in the coming Assembly polls."
(With ANI inputs)
