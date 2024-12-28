Television actor Charith Balappa was reportedly arrested after an actress accused him of of sexual harassment, assault, and criminal intimidation. Balappa, who has also appeared in Telugu serials, is known for his role in the Kannada serial 'Muddulakshmi'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to news agency PTI, a 29-year-old woman, who works in both Telugu and Kannada serials, filed a complaint against Balappa. She said that she got to know him in 2017 since he was also an actor.

The woman accused him of exploiting her good nature, and alleged that he pressured her to love him and coerced her into having a physical relationship. She claimed Balappa threatened to defame her if she refused. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The actress further alleged that knowing she lived alone, Balappa once barged into her house with his associates, creating a ruckus and harassing her.

According to the FIR, the actor also demanded money from her and threatened to post private photos of them together on social media platforms and share them in a WhatsApp group, which also included other actors.

Th FIR also mentioned that Balappa threatened to file false cases against her and have her imprisoned {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The woman also accused the actor, a divorcee, of mentally torturing and assaulting her. He further threatened to kill her, the FIR stated.

Police said the alleged incident occurred between November 1, 2023, and December 13, 2024.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Rajarajeshwari Nagar police station under sections for voluntarily causing hurt, extortion, criminal intimidation, intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace, sexual harassment, and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The accused actor was arrested, and further investigation is underway," police said.