At least 16 people were killed and six others injured in a road accident in the Sachendi area of this Uttar Pradesh district late on Tuesday evening. Two among the injured are said to be in critical condition.

Kanpur Outer's Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashtbhuja Prasad Singh said a speeding bus hit a loader, which fell on the other side of the highway, while the bus also overturned and fell into a ditch.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief at the loss of lives in a road accident in Kanpur and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin the deceased.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said ₹50,000 each would be provided to those injured in the accident.

Prime Minister @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from the PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a tragic accident in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be provided to those injured. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 8, 2021

PM Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex-gratia amount of ₹2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and ordered an inquiry into the accident.

The collision was so strong that almost all passengers of the bus got trapped and sustained serious injuries, the SP said.

GSVM college principal RB Kamal told news agency PTI over the phone that at least 16 people were killed, while five were admitted at the Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) hospital with serious injuries.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.