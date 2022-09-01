Kanpur Airport to get world-class facilities by Dec 2022. Read here

Airport Authority of India has undertaken the development work of civil enclave at Kanpur Airport with enhanced passengers’ facilities at a project cost of ₹143.6 crores
The airport at Kanpur, the commercial capital of Uttar Pradesh, is going to get a ₹143.6 crore-upgrade, an official release stated on Thursday. Being the hub of leather, textile and defence production the city attracts air travellers in large numbers. Currently, Kanpur Airport is directly connected to four cities Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore & Gorakhpur.
Kanpur, once known as ‘The Manchester of East’; is one of the most vibrant cities of India. Nestled on the banks of the eternal Ganga, Kanpur stands as one of North India’s major industrial centres with its own historical, religious and commercial importance.
The Airport Authority of India, is going to undertake the development work of civil enclave at Kanpur Airport with enhanced passengers’ facilities at a project cost of ₹143.6 Crores. This is being done considering the growing air passenger traffic in the city.
The release by PIB read, “The development project includes construction of a new terminal building, and apron suitable for parking of three A-321 type of aircraft."
Mentioning the details of the project, the press release further said, “Built in an area of 6248 sq. mt, the new terminal building of the civil enclave will be designed to process 300 passengers during peak hours."
The terminal will be equipped with all modern facilities for the passengers with eight check-in counters, conveyor belts and a parking space for as many as 150 cars.
The terminal building will be a Four-Star GRIHA rated energy efficient building with sustainability features.
The façade of the terminal will be adorned with art depicting local heritage inspired from famous JK Temple of Kanpur. The development project is also expected to be completed by 31 December this year.
The revamping of Kanpur Airport with a civil enclave and enhanced capacity will enhance the connectivity to the city. This will in turn act as a propulsive factor for the growth and development of the city and adjoining regions.
With this new addition to the airport, it will be a second major infrastructural improvement for the transport sector in the city within 2 years. Last year in December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated Kanpur Metro, the mass rapid transport system which is operational for 9 stations as of now.
