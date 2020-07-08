Kanpur ambush: One more aide of gangster Vikas Dubey arrested

Kanpur ambush: One more aide of gangster Vikas Dubey arrested1 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Shyamu Bajpai was wanted in connection with the Bikru ambush wherein eight policemen were killed on July 3.
KANPUR : Hours after killing Vikas Dubey's close aide in Hamirpur, another associate of the gangster was arrested on Wednesday in an encounter in Chaubeypur area here, police said.
"Vikas Dubey's aide Shyamu Bajpai was arrested after an encounter with police in Chaubeypur area. Bajpai, carrying a reward of ₹25,000 sustained bullet injury on his leg," SHO Chaubeypur K M Rai told PTI.
Earlier in the morning, the state's Special Task Force gunned down Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey in Maudaha area of Hamirpur district.
