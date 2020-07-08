Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Kanpur ambush: One more aide of gangster Vikas Dubey arrested
Vikas Dubey is the main accused in Kanpur encounter case in which 8 police personnel lost their lives.

Kanpur ambush: One more aide of gangster Vikas Dubey arrested

1 min read . 10:01 AM IST PTI

Shyamu Bajpai was wanted in connection with the Bikru ambush wherein eight policemen were killed on July 3.

KANPUR : Hours after killing Vikas Dubey's close aide in Hamirpur, another associate of the gangster was arrested on Wednesday in an encounter in Chaubeypur area here, police said.

Hours after killing Vikas Dubey's close aide in Hamirpur, another associate of the gangster was arrested on Wednesday in an encounter in Chaubeypur area here, police said.

"Vikas Dubey's aide Shyamu Bajpai was arrested after an encounter with police in Chaubeypur area. Bajpai, carrying a reward of 25,000 sustained bullet injury on his leg," SHO Chaubeypur K M Rai told PTI.

"Vikas Dubey's aide Shyamu Bajpai was arrested after an encounter with police in Chaubeypur area. Bajpai, carrying a reward of 25,000 sustained bullet injury on his leg," SHO Chaubeypur K M Rai told PTI.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Bajpai was wanted in connection with the Bikru ambush wherein eight policemen were killed on July 3.

Earlier in the morning, the state's Special Task Force gunned down Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey in Maudaha area of Hamirpur district.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated