At least five people have been killed and several injured after an electric bus lost control and mowed down several bystanders near the Tat Mill crossroad in Kanpur on Sunday, informed local police.

Three cars and many bikes have been destroyed by the bus in the accident. The driver of the bus is absconding, we are looking for him, said Pramod Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Kanpur.

"Injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital and the probe in the matter has been initiated," DCP added.

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed condolences on the demise of those who lost their lives in the Kanpur bus accident.

The President hoped for a speedy recovery of those who got injured in the accident.

In a tweet today, the Rashtrapati Bhavan informed, "Deeply saddened by the news of many casualties in the Kanpur bus accident. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this incident. I wish the injured people a speedy recovery."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to express condolences to the families of the deceased in the road accident.

"Received unfortunate news of a road accident in Kanpur. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured in the accident," Priyanka tweeted in Hindi.

