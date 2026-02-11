Kanpur crash case: ‘Driver' Mohan denies Shivam at wheel, police maintain tobacco baron's son was driving

The investigation into Kanpur’s high-profile Lamborghini crash saw a fresh development on Wednesday after a man claiming to be the vehicle’s designated driver said he — and not tobacco baron K K Mishra’s son Shivam Mishra — was driving at the time of the accident on VIP Road.

Police, however, reiterated that available evidence clearly points to Shivam Mishra being behind the wheel.

Mohan, who identified himself as the designated driver, told reporters outside a local court that he lost control of the luxury sports car after Shivam, seated next to him, allegedly suffered a seizure moments before the crash.

"I was driving the car when the accident happened. Suddenly, he had a seizure and fell on me. I got scared and was trying to hold him with one hand. The car hit a three-wheeler, climbed the divider and stopped," he said.

Mohan further stated that he was unable to immediately step out of the vehicle because of its automatic locking system.

"I shifted him to the driver's seat and stepped outside. The glass was later broken," he added.

Also Read | Who is Shivam Mishra? Know all about Kanpur Lamborghini crash accused

Court refuses to accept surrender Mohan’s counsel had filed a surrender application before the court. Acting on the plea, Mohan appeared before the court on Wednesday to formally surrender, officials said.

However, the Gwaltoli police, in a report submitted to the court, did not list him as an accused. Based on this, the court declined to accept his surrender and directed the police station to submit a detailed report.

Details of the crash The Lamborghini Revuelto — an Italian luxury sports car valued at over ₹10 crore — rammed into pedestrians and vehicles in the upscale Gwaltoli area around 3 pm on Sunday.

One of the injured, 18-year-old e-rickshaw driver Mohd Taufeeq, later filed an FIR in connection with the incident.

According to the defence, Taufeeq has since decided not to pursue legal action.

Dharmendra Singh “Dharmu”, counsel for Shivam Mishra, claimed on Wednesday that Taufeeq had reached a mutual settlement and no longer wished to proceed with the case.

Dharmu also alleged that Mohan was driving the car at the time and had compensated Taufeeq for medical expenses and other losses.

Claim of written settlement at police station Sources said Taufeeq was summoned to the Gwaltoli police station on the day of the accident itself, where a written settlement was allegedly signed between him and the driver in the presence of the then Station House Officer (SHO), Santosh Kumar Gaur.

Although the SHO was later stripped of his charge and sent to lines on Wednesday, senior police officials declined to comment on the alleged settlement.

Father’s statements show inconsistency Shivam Mishra’s father initially told police that a driver was at the wheel while Shivam was seated inside the car.

"A driver and Shivam were in the car, and driver Mohan was at the wheel instead of Shivam," he said earlier.

However, K K Mishra later altered his version, stating that he was unsure who was driving and that the matter should be probed thoroughly.

Technical snag and health claims K K Mishra also claimed the car had developed a technical issue a day before the incident and was taken out for testing following repairs. He said Shivam began losing consciousness while returning from Civil Lines.

"When the driver checked on him, the car slowed and an autorickshaw hit it," he said, adding that security personnel travelling in a separate SUV broke the window to rescue his son.

The family has maintained that Shivam suffers from epilepsy and is undergoing treatment in Delhi. They have also denied allegations of speeding or intoxication.

Police reject defence claims Kanpur Police have dismissed the family’s version of events.

Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal told PTI that CCTV footage, eyewitness testimonies and other material evidence indicate that Shivam Mishra was driving the car at the time of the crash.

Senior officers also cited videos purportedly showing bystanders pulling a man believed to be Shivam from the driver’s seat immediately after the collision.

FIR amended, car seized The FIR was initially filed against an unidentified driver but was later revised to name Shivam Mishra as the accused. The Lamborghini has since been seized and sent for forensic examination.

