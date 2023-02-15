Kanpur demolition drive: SDM, cops among 42 booked after mother-daughter death
- On Monday, a mother and her daughter allegedly set themselves afire in a hut in the presence of police, district administration, and revenue officials, who had gone to remove encroachments from a “gram samaj” land in Kanpur
A day after a mother-daughter duo died allegedly due to self-immolation during an anti-encroachment drive in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, the police have booked 42 people a sub-divisional magistrate, four revenue officials, and over a dozen cops on murder and other charges.
