Kanpur demolition drive: SDM, cops among 42 booked after mother-daughter death

The husband of the deceased woman claimed that the gram samaj land was with his family for nearly 100 years. He said that Ashok Dixit, a villager who registered the police complained to demolish their pucca structure in January this year. However, the family protested at the DM's office. "We were insulted by the DM, ADM, and SDM (Maitha). They did not listen to us and we were thrown out of the campus," the woman's husband said.