Kanpur encounter: Vikas Dubey knew about raid, arrested aide tells police

Daya Shankar Agnihotri, an alleged accomplice of gangster Vikas Dubey has said that he received a call from a police station before police came to arrest him after which he called other accomplices an opened fire at police personnel.

"He (Vikas Dubey) received a phone call from the police station before the police came to arrest him. Following this, he called around 25-30 people. He fired bullets on police personnel," said Agnihotri.

Eight police personnel lost their lives, while six are in hospital following the incident on Thursday night. One civilian was also hurt and is also in hospital.

According to reports, Dubey's last location was traced in Auraiya and it is suspected that he might have gone to Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan, crossing the Uttar Pradesh border.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has contacted the police of both the states.

Review of all the old cases of Dubey has now commenced, the Director-General of Police (DGP) has asked for the current status of these reports while it is being monitored by the Police Headquarters according to sources.

Following the incident, crackdown on mafia has begun in the state with properties, cars worth crores being seized in Noida. The crackdown began in Greater Noida on Saturday on the instructions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to reign in the gangsters.

“In line with the chief minister's instructions, Police Commissioner Alok Singh ordered the attachment of properties worth ₹7 crore which includes land and cars," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

"Land of water bodies illegally occupied by these gangs got reclaimed today (Saturday), illegal fences razed down. The action would continue unabated and illegal properties would be attached," he said.

This is the first action taken by the Commissioner of Police under the Gangster Act for attachment of property under the commissionerate system of police in the district which started in January this year, a police spokesperson said

With input from agencies

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via