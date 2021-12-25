In one of biggest cash recovery by Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), more than ₹150 crore in cash has been recovered from the premises of Kanpur-based businessman - Piyush Jain.

On Thursday, raids were conducted at a factory owned by Ms Trimurti Fragrances, which manufactures Shikhar brand of paan masala in Kanpur. The raids extended to offices and warehouses owned by Ganpati Road Carriers, also in Kanpur, following which the action shifted to Piyush Jain, a supplier of perfume compound to Shikhar.

The official further said that no arrests have been done so far and the search is still on in Kanpur and Kannauj.

As per a top government source, the cash recovered from the search has been seized under the provisions of section 67 of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act and deposited in the State Bank of India.

"Most of the currency is of ₹500 denomination. Some are of ₹2000 denomination," the top government source said.

Further, the sources told that the cash recovered is a part of sales proceed and was secreted in the premises. "Pan masala company has committed a massive tax evasion,' they said.

An amount of ₹3.09 crores has been recovered so far towards tax due with Trimurti Fragrance.

Sources told that this whole search operation is being held by DGGI's Ahmedabad branch with the support of officers of local Central GST.

"No other agencies are involved in the operation as reported by in some media reports," said sources.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.