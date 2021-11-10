Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will flag off the trial run of Kanpur metro today.

The UP CM will inspect the facilities available at the platform and will take a trip through the metro to check the facilities available inside it, as per the official note.

The event would be held at the Metro depot in Government Polytechnic and the Chief Minister will flag off the Metro train for trial runs, said District Magistrate Vishak G Ayyar.

"The construction work of Kanpur Metro Rail Project was started by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 15, 2019. The Project has been completed in less than two years. The trial run will begin on Wednesday on the 9-km-long primary section," reads the official release.

Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) Managing Director Kumar Keshav will apprise Adityanath about the metro project, the District Magistrate added.

Two metro corridors of about 32.5 km long are proposed under the Kanpur Metro project.

First corridor run from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) to Naubasta which is 23.8 km. The second 8.6 km long corridor runs from Chandrashekhar Azad Agricultural University to Barra.

"Under the first corridor, the first section from IIT Kanpur to Motijheel has been completed. There are total of 9 metro stations in this section," added the release.

Two sets of Metro trains are already parked at the depot, and one of them would be used for trial. Each train has three coaches, said an official.

Metro services are expected to be opened for the public on December 31. The 12 metro trains will run between Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and Motijheel, the official added.

After the inauguration ceremony, the Chief Minister will hold a meeting at Kanpur Development Authority auditorium with the district and health officials to review the efforts to deal with Zika virus in the district, said an official.

