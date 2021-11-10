Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today flagged off the trial run of the Kanpur Metro, and said the people of the city will soon have access to the best transport facility.

In his address at the trial run of the Metro between IIT-Kanpur and Motijheel here, he said, "Within the next four to six weeks, we will be able to complete the process of metro trial and get it launched for Kanpurites by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Noting that the project is being completed before its scheduled time, he said, "In the next four to six weeks, the people of Kanpur will have the best transport facility in the form of Metro Rail".

According to District Magistrate Visakh G Iyer, the operation of Kanpur Metro is scheduled to start from December 31.

However, the chief minister has instructed that the commercial operation of Kanpur Metro should be started between December 15 and 20.

"For the last 19 months, the whole world and the country faced the global pandemic of COVID-19. Despite this challenge, the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation has achieved this feat.The central government has also contributed to this entire programme," he said.

"The construction work of Kanpur Metro Rail Project was started by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 15, 2019. The Project has been completed in less than two years. The trial run will begin on Wednesday on the 9-km-long primary section," reads the official release.

Two metro corridors of about 32.5 km long are proposed under the Kanpur Metro project.

First corridor run from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) to Naubasta which is 23.8 km. The second 8.6 km long corridor runs from Chandrashekhar Azad Agricultural University to Barra.

"Under the first corridor, the first section from IIT Kanpur to Motijheel has been completed. There are total of 9 metro stations in this section," added the release.

