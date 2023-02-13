A mother and her daughter were burnt alive during an encroachment clearing drive in Dehat village of Kanpur, Hindustan Times reported. The incident that killed a 44 year old mother and her 21 year old daughter had triggered massive tension between police and the villagers.

The 44 year old mother has been identified as Pramila, and her 21 year old daughter has been identified as Neha, according to the Hindustan Times report.

Sub-divisional magistrate (Maitha) Gyaneshwar Prasad had gone to Madauli village of Maitha tehsil area in the morning of Monday, 13 February to clear increasing encroachments.

Prasad was accompanied by police and revenue department employees, who had gone there to raze illegal structures after complaints of encroachment by one Krishna Kumar.

The mother-daughter duo had been in a thatched house, which was planned on being cleared as part of the demolition drive. The woman and her daughter were trapped inside and died in the blaze, alleged villagers. Her husband Krishna Kumar suffered severe burn injuries while trying to save them.

The news of the death spread amongst villagers who took up brick-batting against the police in protest. Their demonstration, forced the cops to make a hasty retreat from the area.

Senior police officers, including ADG (zone) Alok Singh, reached Madauli village of Maitha tehsil area where heavy police contingent had been deployed due to simmering tension, HT reported.

“Two women died during the anti-encroachment drive and the police are looking into the case," HT quoted Alok Singh, ADG (zone).