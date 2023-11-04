Two policemen in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur were suspended after one of the cop urinated on a fast food vendor's cart, as reported by India Today. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred on 1 November in the Civil Lines area when the two constables, identified as Hemant Kumar and Lokesh Rajput, had gone to eat snacks at a food stall. The two constables who belonged to the Dial 112 department were dressed in civil uniforms. One of the constable, Lokesh who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, had a verbal spat with the food stall owner after which he urinated on the vendors's cart, as reported by TOI. In addition, he got into a fight with the locals when they attempted to help him urinate. Meanwhile, on the other hand, the other constable Hemant just stood there as Lokesh pissed on the vendor's cart.

The report also added that both the constables appologised to all people gathered there and left. As per the report, the residents claimed that a police team did arrive at the incident spot, however, they did not take any action.

Kanpur Police’s Additional DCP, Lakhan Yadav told India Today that the two constable have been suspended and a departmental investigation has been opened against them.

"A departmental enquiry has also been launched against them and further action will be taken in accordance with the findings of the report," he as quoted by India Today.

Meanwhile, earlier last month, a 19-year-old boy Ritesh, was detained by the Railway Police Force (RPF) for allegedly under the influence of alcohol, "accidentally" discharged urine while walking unsteadily. The couple, travelling from Harpalpur in Madhya Pradesh to Hazrat Nizamuddin, raised an alarm, and the travelling ticket examiner (TTE) informed the Railway control room of Jhansi. When the train reached Jhansi, the RPF deboarded Ritesh, and registered a case against him, North Central Railways's PRO Manoj Singh said. Prior to that in July, alleged BJP Pravesh Shukla MLA urinated on tribal man's face in a viral video in Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies)

