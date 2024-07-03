Kanpur news: Man gets nearly ₹4 lakh electricity bill for using cooler, fridge and two fans

In summer, high electricity bills are common, but can you imagine an electricity bill of nearly four lakhs for using basic household appliances? Recently, a family living in Kanpur received an inflated electricity bill of almost 4 lakhs for using one cooler, one fridge and two fans

Srikant Rangeela, media in charge of Kanpur Electricity Supply Company (Kesco) said the inflated electricity bill was due to some technical glitch in the calculating system, and will be resolved soon
Srikant Rangeela, media in charge of Kanpur Electricity Supply Company (Kesco) said the inflated electricity bill was due to some technical glitch in the calculating system, and will be resolved soon

In summer, high electricity bills are common, but can you imagine an electricity bill of nearly four lakhs for using basic household appliances? Recently, a family living in Kanpur received an inflated electricity bill of almost 4 lakhs for using one cooler, one fridge and two fans.

According to a report by India Today, the family—which lives in a kutcha house with a tin shade—was in shock after receiving a bill of 3.9 lakh. However, in a big relief for the family, the electricity department clarified that the abnormally high bill was due to a technical glitch and would be rectified.

According to India Today TV, when family head Chandrashekhar did not receive his electricity bill for four to five months, he approached the local electricity department office; he was shocked to see an unusually high bill amounting to 3.9 lakh for the months.

It is important to note that the family used only one cooler, one refrigerator, and two fans at his house.

Srikant Rangeela, media in-charge of Kanpur Electricity Supply Company (Kesco), told India Today TV that the electricity department officials are aware of the issue, and the consumer's problem—which occurred due to a technical glitch in the calculating system—will be resolved soon.

"Due to the changes made to the server of Kesco, some of the electricity meters have developed technical fault, due to which correct data could not be registered", India Today TV quoted Rangeela as saying.

Rangeela also assured that the consumer's problem would be resolved soon and that he would not have to pay such a huge bill.”

This is not the first time that a consumer has received such an inflated bill. Last month, a man in the national capital, Delhi, received an electricity bill of over 30,000, which he shared on social media.

 

