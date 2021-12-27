Kanpur raid: The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), which seized ₹187 crore last week from a Kanpur-based businessman, on Monday said that the accused has now revealed to the agency how he got the money. The agency said that Piyush Jain has admitted that cash recovered from his premises was related to sale of goods without payment of taxes.

“Piyush Jain has accepted that the cash recovered from the residential premises is related to the sale of goods without payment of GST. In view of the overwhelming evidences available on record indicating large scale evasion of GST by Odochem Industries, Kannauj," the DGGI was quoted as saying by ANI.

The DGGI Ahmedabad has arrested businessman Piyush Jain under Section 67 of the CGST Act after recovering unaccounted cash over ₹187 crore, raw and finished materials from him.

Earlier on Sunday, DGG recovered ₹10 crore more cash from the factory and residence of Jain, promotor of Odochem Industries of Kannauj district in Uttar Pradesh, official sources told ANI.

The total cash allegedly recovered from Jain reached ₹187.45 crore. A joint team of DGGI and local central GST has recovered ₹5 crores from Jain's factory in Kannauj, the agency reported citing official sources.

Another ₹5 crore has been recovered from the residence of Jain in Kannauj.

After Kanpur, they took Jain to his factory and residence in Kannauj which resulted in a cash recovery of ₹10 crore.

With inputs from agencies

