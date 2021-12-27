Kanpur raid: Piyush Jain finally reveals how he got 187 cr cash

Kanpur raid: The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), which seized ₹187 crore last week from a Kanpur-based businessman, on Monday said that the accused has now revealed to the agency how he got the money. The agency said that Piyush Jain has admitted that cash recovered from his premises was related to sale of goods without payment of taxes.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}