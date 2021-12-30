Kanpur raids: DGGI clarifies on tax payment offer made by Peeyush Jain

The DGGI clarified that the total amount of cash in the ongoing case from the residential and factory premises of Peeyush Jain has been kept as case property in the safe custody of the State Bank of India pending further investigations. "No deposit of tax dues has been made by M/s Odochem Industries from the seized money to discharge their tax liabilities and their tax liabilities are yet to be determined," it added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}