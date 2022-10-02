OPEN APP
The death toll in the Kapur road accident on Saturday rose to 26, after a tractor carrying pilgrims overturned near Kanpur District on late Saturday evening. The tractor carrying around 40 devotees was coming back from Unnao after attending a "Mundan" ceremony at Chandrika Devi temple, Fatehpur when it overturned and fell into a pond in the Saandh region of Kanpur.

The injured were rushed to a community health centre (CHC) in Bheetergaon in ambulances arranged by police while five injured were also referred to Hallet hospital in Kanpur.

Kanpur District Magistrate Vishak G Iyer speaking on the matter said, "A total of 26 people have lost their lives and others are injured. The pilgrims were returning from Chandika Devi temple in Fatehpura. The injured people have been sent to Hallet hospital. The investigation is underway. Rescue work has been completed,"

Sharing his distress over the accident Prime Minister's office wrote on Twitter, "Distressed by the tractor-trolley mishap in Kanpur. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. Prayers with the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected,"

The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia 2 lakh to next of kin of all deceased while injured would be given 50,000.

Talking about the incident Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote on Twitter, “The road accident in Kanpur district is very heart-wrenching. The District Magistrate and other senior officers have been directed to reach the spot immediately and conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing and make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured,"

He added, “The loss of life in this accident is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved family. Praying to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed souls a place at his feet and the families of the dead to bear this unfathomable loss."

The Uttar Pradesh CM also alerted people against using tractor as a transport vehicle. He said that people should use tractors for freight and agricultural works while focusing on the preciousness of life.

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed her grief over the incident, she wrote on Twitter, "Deeply anguished by the news of the death of many people in a road accident in Kanpur. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident. I wish the injured people a speedy recovery,"

