Kanpur road accident: 26 devotees killed, several injured as tractor overturns into pond2 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 07:54 AM IST
A trolley with around 40 passengers onboard had overturned and fell into a pond in Saandh region of Kanpur
The death toll in the Kapur road accident on Saturday rose to 26, after a tractor carrying pilgrims overturned near Kanpur District on late Saturday evening. The tractor carrying around 40 devotees was coming back from Unnao after attending a "Mundan" ceremony at Chandrika Devi temple, Fatehpur when it overturned and fell into a pond in the Saandh region of Kanpur.