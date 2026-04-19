Kanpur shocker: Father kills 11-year-old twin daughters by slitting their throats; arrested

In a shocking incident early Sunday, a 48-year-old man allegedly murdered his 11-year-old twin daughters by slitting their throats at their residence in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Local authorities confirmed the arrest of the suspect, Shashi Ranjan Mishra, a medical representative, directly at the crime scene.

The tragedy unfolded at Trimoorti Apartment in the Kidwai Nagar locality, under the jurisdiction of the Naubasta police station. Mishra resided there with his wife, Reshma—originally from Siliguri, West Bengal—their twin girls, and a six-year-old son. The couple married in 2014.

According to police officials, it was Mishra himself who contacted emergency services to report the killings. While he is currently in custody for interrogation, forensic experts and a K9 unit have processed the apartment for evidence. The victims' bodies have been transported for post-mortem analysis to confirm the cause of death.

Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal told PTI: "A police response vehicle (PRV) received a call around 4.30 am about the murder of twin sisters. On reaching the flat, the PRV personnel found both girls lying dead in a pool of blood, while the accused was present inside."

"Prima facie, the father appears to be mentally disturbed. Further investigation is underway," Lal said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Deependra Nath Chaudhary said that preliminary evidence suggests the children were attacked while asleep. Though a definitive motive is still being established, investigators are scrutinizing the household dynamics, specifically how the mother, who was home during the attack, discovered the crime. Currently in a state of severe shock, she has not yet provided a formal statement, though investigators are reviewing internal CCTV footage.

According to the police, Mishra harboured suspicions regarding his wife’s fidelity, frequently suggesting they separate the children, with him taking sole custody of the daughters. Reshma, however, alleged that her husband suffered from clinical depression and had become increasingly paranoid, installing numerous surveillance cameras throughout their flat and restricting her access to the girls' bedroom.

Recounting the night's events, Reshma stated that Mishra took the twins to bed following dinner. She observed him taking one daughter to the bathroom around 2:30 AM before the house went dark. Approximately two hours later, Mishra placed a call to the police emergency line to confess to the double homicide.