Kanpur Shocker! Law student's stomach cut open, fingers chopped off after heated argument with shopkeeper

In a disturbing incident, a 22-year-old man's stomach was split open and his fingers were chopped off following an argument in Kanpur, reports said on Sunday.

According to reports by NDTV and News18, the youth, a law student, was admitted to a local hospital in a critical condition.

The first-year-law student needed 14 stitches in his head and is battling for his life, NDTV reported quoting police personnel.

The student has been identified as Abhijeet Singh Chandel, a first-year law student from the Kanpur University.

Heated argument turns deadly The incident occurred when Chanel got embroiled in a heated argument with a medical shop worker, police said.

According to the reports, the argument started over the pricing of medicines and soon got heated to take shape of a full-blown fight between the student and the shopkeeper, who has been identified as Amar Singh.

Soon after, Amar Singh called his brother Vijay Singh, and two others — Prince Raj Srivastava and Nikhil, who arrived at the spot.

The four men attacked the student, targetting his head as he fell down with blood trickling down his face.

The attackers overpowered the Kanpur law student and hit him in the stomach. They then proceeded to cut his stomach with a sharp object, News18 reported quoting police.

When Chandel managed to get up and run towards his house shouting for help, the attackers caught him and chopped off two fingers of one of his hands.

Hearing the students screams, locals rushed him to save him. However, the accused fled the spot as soon as they heard people coming.

A case has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation into the matter is underway.

6-year-old killed in Kanpur The shocking incident comes days after another disturbing case was reported from Kanpur, where a local youth kidnapped a six-year-old boy and killed him.

The boy, a resident of Barra locality of Kanpur's Hardev Nagar, was kidnapped from outside his house when he was playing.

Ayush Sonkar, son of Makhan Sonkar, disappeared around 3 pm on Friday. His family launched a search before alerting the Barra police, who also began searching for the missing child, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Deependra Nath Chowdhary said three police teams were formed, and CCTV footage from the area was thoroughly examined.

"In the footage, Ayush was seen walking with a local youth, later identified as Shivam Saxena, who was later spotted returning alone," the officer said.