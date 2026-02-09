Kanpur shocker: UP tobacco baron's son runs Lamborghini into people, flings Royal Enfield rider 10 feet into air

At least six people were injured on Sunday when a speeding Lamborghini, allegedly driven by the son of a prominent tobacco trader, rammed into pedestrians and two-wheelers in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Police said the incident happened on the VIP Road in Kanpur's upscale Gwaltoli area on Sunday. The accused was identified as Shivam Mishra.

"The accident occurred around 3.15 pm near Rev-3 Mall when the luxury car, reportedly driven by Shivam Mishra, the son of businessman KK Mishra, went out of control and ploughed into people standing along the roadside and several vehicles, triggering panic in the area," DCP (Central) Atul Kumar Srivastava was quoted by PTI as saying.

What did witnesses say? Eyewitnesses told PTI that the car first hit an auto-rickshaw and then crashed into a parked Royal Enfield motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider reportedly flung nearly 10 feet into the air.

The car mounted the motorcycle's front wheel and dragged it for some distance before hitting an electric pole and coming to a halt.

One of the injured, Taufiq, a resident of Yamunaganj, was thrown several metres and suffered serious leg injuries, police said, according to PTI. Others sustained fractures and bruises.

Angry locals gathered at the spot and surrounded the car, forcing the driver to remain inside.

Witnesses alleged that private bouncers accompanying the accused tried to push back the crowd and behaved aggressively, escalating tensions.

Police rushed to the spot, rescued the driver and shifted him and the injured to a private hospital.

An eyewitness, Satyendra Singh Chandel, told ANI, "A luxury car hit some people yesterday at the VIP Road. I heard that some bouncers of the luxury car driver broke the window and pulled the driver of the car. They took him away in another car."

The damaged Lamborghini was seized and taken to the police station, officials told PTI.

Chaos at police station A chaotic situation later unfolded at the police station as victims and local residents alleged misbehaviour by the accused's associates and claimed that the police were going soft on him due to his family's influence.

Some protesters also alleged that pressure was being exerted for a compromise and that there was a delay in registering a case.

Sonu Tripathi, one of the injured, told mediapersons that he and his cousin were standing near their parked motorcycle when the car hit them. "My cousin was thrown off the bike, and two others were flung onto the footpath. We have filed a complaint," he said.

DCP Srivastava said the vehicle has been seized, and further action would be taken based on the complaint.

"The injured were provided primary treatment. An FIR will be registered, and further legal action will follow," he said.