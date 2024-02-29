Kanpur: Two minor girls found hanging, families allege gang rape

Two minor girls were found hanging from a tree near a brick kiln in Kanpur, days after being raped, leading to the arrest of three accused including the contractor's son and nephew

In a shocking incident, bodies of two minor girls were found hanging from a tree near the brick kiln they were working in Kanpur’s Ghatampur area, days after they were allegedly raped, Uttar Pradesh police said on Thursday, PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The family members of the victims have accused the contractor of the brick kiln and two others (contractor’s son and his nephew) of gang rape and murder, Additional CP (law and order) Harish Chandra told PTI.

All three accused have been arrested, he said.

“The accused had also made a video of the act to blackmail the girls due to which they took the extreme step, the news agency quoted ACP as saying.

The minor girls went missing late Wednesday evening, and their bodies were found hanging from a tree, 400 metres from the brick kiln on Thursday, the ACP added.

ACP Chandra said all the three accused have been booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 376D (gang rape), 306 (abetment of suicide) and the Protection Of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“We have recovered videos and photographs of the girls from mobiles of the accused which would be sent for forensic examinations," the officer added.

DCP South Zone Ravindra Kumar told Amar Ujala, "The culprits will not be spared. The police will take strict action."

The victims are daughters of two labourers who work at the brick kiln and live with their families at the kiln site. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

