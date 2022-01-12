One of the most populated districts in Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur imposed fresh restrictions amid a spike in daily Covid-19 cases.

"With the number of active COVID-19 cases crossing 1000 mark in Kanpur on Tuesday, the district administration has imposed fresh restrictions," Kanpur District Magistrate Vishak G Iyer said while speaking to news agency ANI. "Gyms and swimming pools have been closed down with immediate effect. Restaurants and eating joints will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity," Iyer said.

The list of fresh restrictions being imposed includes gyms and swimming pools being asked to shut down till further orders.

Restaurants and eating joints will also be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported 11,089 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the tally of active cases in the state to 44,466 while five more deaths pushed the overall death toll to 22,937, an official statement said.

One death each was reported from Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Gonda and Azamgarh, it said.

In the past 24 hours, 543 COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection, increasing the total number of the recoveries to 16,89,526, the statement said.

A total of 2.05 lakh samples were tested for presence of COVID-19 in the last one day.

