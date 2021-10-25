The Centre has rushed a high level multi-disciplinary team to Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur where a case of Zika virus case has been reported, the Ministry of Health informed on Monday.

A 57-year-old male from Kanpur tested positive for the virus disease on 22nd October.

The multidisciplinary team comprising of an entomologist, public health specialists and gynaecologist drawn from National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, National Center for Disease Control and Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi has been deployed by Union Health Ministry to assist the State Health authorities for control and containment measures of the Zika virus disease.

The team shall work closely with the State Health Department, take a stock of the situation on the ground and assess whether the Union Health Ministry’s action plan for Zika management is being implemented, the ministry said.

The team will also recommend necessary public health interventions for management of Zika in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

