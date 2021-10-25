Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kanpur Zika virus case: Centre rushes multi-disciplinary team to UP

Kanpur Zika virus case: Centre rushes multi-disciplinary team to UP

Premium
The team will also recommend necessary public health interventions for management of Zika in the state of Uttar Pradesh
1 min read . 02:25 PM IST Livemint

  •   A 57-year-old male from Kanpur tested positive for the virus disease on 22nd October

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Centre has rushed a high level multi-disciplinary team to Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur where a case of Zika virus case has been reported, the Ministry of Health informed on Monday. 

The Centre has rushed a high level multi-disciplinary team to Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur where a case of Zika virus case has been reported, the Ministry of Health informed on Monday. 

A 57-year-old male from Kanpur tested positive for the virus disease on 22nd October. 

A 57-year-old male from Kanpur tested positive for the virus disease on 22nd October. 

The multidisciplinary team comprising of an entomologist, public health specialists and gynaecologist drawn from National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, National Center for Disease Control and Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi has been deployed by Union Health Ministry to assist the State Health authorities for control and containment measures of the Zika virus disease.

The multidisciplinary team comprising of an entomologist, public health specialists and gynaecologist drawn from National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, National Center for Disease Control and Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi has been deployed by Union Health Ministry to assist the State Health authorities for control and containment measures of the Zika virus disease.

The team shall work closely with the State Health Department, take a stock of the situation on the ground and assess whether the Union Health Ministry’s action plan for Zika management is being implemented, the ministry said. 

The team shall work closely with the State Health Department, take a stock of the situation on the ground and assess whether the Union Health Ministry’s action plan for Zika management is being implemented, the ministry said. 

The team will also recommend necessary public health interventions for management of Zika in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The team will also recommend necessary public health interventions for management of Zika in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Railways to organize tourist fest at the highest railwa ...

Premium

Delhi registers over 280 dengue cases in a week, total ...

Premium

OTT, media platforms struggle with new users as RBI rul ...

Premium

Hiring by corporate India grew 14% during Q3 2021: Mich ...

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Railways to organize tourist fest at the highest railwa ...

Premium

Delhi registers over 280 dengue cases in a week, total ...

Premium

OTT, media platforms struggle with new users as RBI rul ...

Premium

Hiring by corporate India grew 14% during Q3 2021: Mich ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!