UP Zika virus case: The Uttar Pradesh Health Minister on Wednesday informed that no new cases of Zika virus have been detected in Kanpur. A 57-year-old IAF officer had tested positive for Zika virus on 22 October.

The state minister today said that a case of Zika virus was reported at Air Force Station in Kanpur. “The family of patient as well as everyone in the 4-km radius area of the station have been tested and no other case has been detected," he said while speaking to ANI.

The person who has tested positive is under treatment but stable. Samples of 22 persons who were in contact with him had resulted negative for the mosquito-borne disease, officials said on Tuesday.

“One case of Zika virus infection (a mosquito-borne viral infection) was found in the Pokharpur village of Jajmau area here a few days back. It was diagnosed at the Air Force Hospital, Kanpur," Kanpur Division Commissioner Raj Shekhar said.

"As on date, only one case of Zika virus is reported in Kanpur. Treatment of the patient is going on at the Air Force station hospital and the patient is stable," Raj Shekhar said.

The Centre on Monday sent a high level multi-disciplinary team to Uttar Pradesh to assist the State Health authorities for control and containment measures of the Zika virus disease.

