Kanwar Yatra 2022: Harmful objects banned, specific routes. 5 points

The 'Kanwar Yatra' is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees. The Kanwariyas (pilgrims) visit places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch the holy water of river Ganga
The annual Kanwar Yatra which began today will see several guidelines being issued by the authorities across several states and they have taken numerous measures for the convenience and safety of devotees of Lord Shiva. The 'Kanwar Yatra' is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees. The Kanwariyas (pilgrims) visit places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch the holy water of River Ganga. They then worship God with the same water. The yatra is scheduled to be held from July 14 to July 26 this year after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Uttarakhand administration has said that pilgrims with swords, tridents and other such harmful objects will not be allowed during the Kanwar Yatra, which is scheduled to start tomorrow.
Instructions to seize these materials at the district border have been given to the police station and outpost in-charges. "There will be a ban on bringing swords, tridents, and sticks in the Kanwar Yatra starting from tomorrow. All the station and outpost in-charge have been instructed to seize them at the district borders," said Janmejay Khanduri, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Dehradun.
Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements to segregate the movement of Kanwarias and other road users and to minimize inconvenience to the general public and devotees from July 14 to July 26, as the Kanwariyas will enter East District from Maharajpur and Gazipur check post side and will be leaving Delhi for their respective destinations.
The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has asked its departments to ensure that no illegal liquor or meat shops operate on the Kanwar Yatra route while drones will be used to monitor the law and order situation, officials said.
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation has started shifting its barricades on the Delhi-Meerut Road to facilitate the movement of devotees during the 'Kanwar Yatra' who take this route to Haridwar, officials said Saturday. The NCRTC would deploy its traffic personnel as per the route diversion plan chalked out by Ghaziabad traffic police, they said.
This year, Haridwar and surrounding areas have been divided into 12 super zones, 31 zones and 133 sectors for the yatra and around 9,000-10,000 security personnel will be deployed to maintain order
