Kanwar Yatra 2022: Harmful objects banned, specific routes. 5 points

The annual Kanwar Yatra which began today will see several guidelines being issued by the authorities across several states and they have taken numerous measures for the convenience and safety of devotees of Lord Shiva. The 'Kanwar Yatra' is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees. The Kanwariyas (pilgrims) visit places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch the holy water of River Ganga. They then worship God with the same water. The yatra is scheduled to be held from July 14 to July 26 this year after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}