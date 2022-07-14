Kanwar Yatra 2022: Rajasthan Police makes tight security arrangements in Jaipur1 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2022, 03:29 PM IST
- The tight security arrangements have been made in view of the murder of a tailor in Udaipur on June 28.
With the holy month of Shravan knocking the door and Hindu devotees all set to worship Lord Shiva, the Rajasthan Police on 14 July said they have made strict security arrangements for 'Kanwar Yatra' and drones will be deployed to monitor its routes.