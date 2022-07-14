With the holy month of Shravan knocking the door and Hindu devotees all set to worship Lord Shiva, the Rajasthan Police on 14 July said they have made strict security arrangements for 'Kanwar Yatra' and drones will be deployed to monitor its routes.

The devotees will begin their yatra from Jaipur's Galta Teerth to various temples in the city during the holy month of Shravan.

"Special arrangements will be there to monitor the situation throughout the month. It will be ensured that the yatra is held peacefully," a police official said.

The tight security arrangements have been made in view of the murder of a tailor in Udaipur on June 28, police said. Also, No DJ will not be allowed during the yatra.

Kanwariyas (Shiva devotees) fetch water from holy places like Galta Teerth in Jaipur to offer it at Shiva temples.

Meanwhile, Kanwariyas, or pilgrims, also visit places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch the holy water of River Ganga. In 2021, the Kanwar Yatra was cancelled in Uttarakhand in the wake of the coronavirus disease.

This year, Uttarakhand administration has prohibited pilgrims from carrying swords, tridents and other such harmful objects during the Kanwar Yatra.

Also, as part of elaborate security arrangements, nearly 5,000 security personnel and 2,000 traffic police officers will be deployed on 50 routes, 187 intersections across Delhi for the annual Kanwar Yatra.

