Delhi Police issued an advisory for Kanwar Yatra 2024, anticipating around two million participants. Kanwarias was advised to follow traffic rules and obey police directions. Heavy commercial transport routes are diverted to minimize congestion.

The Delhi Police released a traffic advisory about the arrangements for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, starting Monday, and warned of anticipated congestion in several areas. This year, around two million Kanwariyas are expected to participate in the annual procession. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The holy expedition called Kanwar Yatra commences on the first day of Sawan (Shravan), i.e., July 22, 2024. It culminates on the Chaturdashi Tithi, i.e., August 2, 2024, as holy Ganga water will be offered to Lord Shiva," said police.

"The holy expedition called Kanwar Yatra commences on the first day of Sawan (Shravan), i.e., July 22, 2024. It culminates on the Chaturdashi Tithi, i.e., August 2, 2024, as holy Ganga water will be offered to Lord Shiva," said police.

"A large number of Kanwariyas reach Delhi, and some of them go to Haryana and Rajasthan via Delhi borders. This year, the expected number is about 15- 20 lakhs," it added.

The month of Sawan is known for the Kanwar Yatra, where devotees bring Ganga Jal to offer to Lord Shiva on Shivratri, which occurs in July or August.

Kanwar Yatra 2024: Take a look at Delhi traffic advisory 1) The Uttar Pradesh police temporarily closed the Delhi-Meerut Expressway for heavy vehicles during the pilgrimage period. Commuters are advised to take alternate routes.

2) To facilitate a smooth journey for the Kanwariyas, the UP Police will divert heavy transport vehicles (HTV) from Mohan Nagar towards NH-24. No heavy transport will be permitted to travel towards Wazirabad Road via Bhopura or towards GT Road via Apsra Border, the advisory read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) "HTVs except city buses will not be allowed on GT Road towards Shahdra and Wazirabad Road. Heavy Commercial transport vehicles except city buses coming from GT Karnal Road at Outer Ring Road will be diverted straight towards NH-24 and will not be allowed to move on Wazirabad Road and GT Road towards Shahadra," it said as quoted by ANI.

4) All heavy commercial transport, except city buses, travelling from Loni Road (Shahadra side) will be redirected onto Wazirabad Road to exit at Outer Ring Road. Similarly, heavy commercial transport, except city buses, coming from areas such as Sonia Vihar, PTS Wazirabad Pusta, and Pusta Road will be diverted onto Wazirabad Road towards Outer Ring Road to access NH-24.

5) “Due to the movement of Kanwarias and the setting up of 'Kanwaria Camps' on road side, traffic congestion/obstruction is experienced on NH-08 from Dhaula Kuan Metro Station up to Rajokri Border. Due to the diversion of vehicular traffic, bound for Apsara Border and Maharajpur Border to Ghazipur, by UP Police, there will be congestion on NH-24 as well." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6) Motorists and road users are advised to plan their travel in advance to avoid inconvenience and delays. In addition to the major roads and intersections, Kanwarias are also seen in smaller numbers at various locations across Delhi.

7) The Delhi Traffic Police has implemented extensive measures to separate the movement of Kanwarias from other road users, aiming to minimize disruption for the general public and devotees.

8) "The devotees and road users are advised to follow the traffic rules and obey the directions of policemen on duty. During this period of the Kanwarias movement, traffic violations will be checked by on-the-spot prosecution and by photography/videography of violations which will be followed by prosecution," it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With ANI inputs)

