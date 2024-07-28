Kanwar Yatra 2024: Traffic congestion expected in Delhi-NCR on THESE routes; check advisory here

Traffic police in Delhi-NCR have introduced special measures to facilitate the safe movement of Kanwar Yatra pilgrims, which has necessitated alterations to regular traffic routes.

The pilgrimage route from Haridwar passes through Meerut, Ghaziabad, Noida, Delhi, and Faridabad, leading to heightened traffic volumes along these corridors.

From July 28 to August 4, Noida traffic police have implemented restrictions on two out of four lanes between Okhla Barrage and Okhla Bird Sanctuary to ensure the safe passage of Kanwar Yatra pilgrims.

Moreover, the Uttar Pradesh police have declared the closure of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway for heavy vehicles, diverting them until 8 pm on August 5. Starting from July 29, these restrictions will extend to all vehicles, including private cars, traveling between Delhi and Meerut.

This affects approximately four kilometers of the pilgrimage route, spanning from Mayur Vihar, through the Shani temple and Okhla Bird Sanctuary, up to Kalindi Kunj under Noida's jurisdiction. To facilitate this, barriers have been placed near the Sector 126 police station at Kalindi Kunj, directing traffic onto the two right lanes from Delhi towards Noida. This adjustment has caused bottlenecks and congestion.

Additional traffic police officers have been stationed near Okhla Barrage to manage traffic flow and prevent congestion, especially during peak hours when the route becomes narrower.

Delhi traffic police in a post on X said, “In view of the movement of Kanwarias from Noida to Delhi at Kalindi kunj border, #DelhiTrafficPolice has made elaborate traffic arrangements to minimise inconvenience to the commuters & Kanwarias. Kindly follow the traffic advisory.”

Traffic Advisory



In view of the movement of Kanwarias from Noida to Delhi at Kalindi kunj border, #DelhiTrafficPolice has made elaborate traffic arrangements to minimise inconvenience to the commuters & Kanwarias. Kindly follow the traffic advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/SkMsQgnK10 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 27, 2024

FROM KALINDI KUNJ TO NOIDA FOR KANWARIYAS MOVEMENT

From Kalindi Kunj to Noida for Kanwariyas movement Traffic will remain heavy at Kalindi Kunj Red Light and Road No. 13-A, Jasola Vihar due to the UP Police's restriction on traffic movement on the carriageway from Kalindi Kunj towards Noida in view of the Kanwar Yatra. Half of the carriageway towards Noida from the Kalindi Kunj traffic signal has been fixed for the movement of Kanwariyas. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly.

Diversion points:

1. Kalindi Kunj: Traffic from Noida via Kalindi Kunj Yamuna bridge would take right turn towards Road No. 13-A to reach Sarita Vihar flyover and further destinations as the movement at Agra Kanal Road would also be restricted.

2. Sarita Vihar Flyover: Heavy vehicles going to Noida would be restricted on road No. 13-A to reduce congestion on the Kalindi Kunj Yamuna bridge.

Road to be avoided: Kalindi Kunj Bridge Road-Kalindi Kunj Traffic Signal.

Road No. 13-A - Sarita Vihar flyover to Kalindi Kunj signals

Agra Canal Road (Eco Park Road)

Alternate roads: Commuters coming from Noida may take Noida expressway DND-Ashram Chowk- Mathura Road.