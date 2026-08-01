Kanwar Yatra 2026: Delhi Police issues fresh traffic advisory — NH-44, Outer Ring Road, other routes to avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police issued a fresh traffic advisory on Friday night to manage vehicular movement during ongoing Kanwar Yatra. To facilitate movement of Kanwariyas alongside traffic particularly along the Northern range, it urged commuters to avoid several key routes, including NH-44 (GT Karnal Road) and Outer Ring Road.
Devotees of Lord Shiva embark on this pilgrimage tour every year during the auspicious month of Sawan. This year Kanwar Yatra commenced on Thursday, 30 July and will run till 11 August. During this period, devotees carry sacred Ganga water in pots and travel long distances on foot to offer it at religious sites such as Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri. Delhi Police has ramped up security arrangements across the national capital and issued another advisory.
Delhi Traffic Police in a post on X stated, “In view of the movement of Kanwar Yatris during Kanwar Yatra–2026, traffic movement on NH-44 (GT Karnal Road), Outer Ring Road and adjoining roads in Northern Range is likely to remain regulated to facilitate the safe and smooth passage of devotees.”
The traffic police will impose restrictions and diversions along selected routes if need arises.
Besides this, the police advised commuters to avoid NH-44, Outer Ring Road and adjoining service roads during peak Kanwariya movement.
Since movement of Kanwariyas and their associated vehicles is restricted on UER-II Expressway, the authorities urged commuters to take this route and other alternate routes such as Narela-Bawana Road, Burari Road and Azadpur Chowk wherever possible. Notably, UER-II is 75.7-kilometer-long, six-lane semi-circular expressway that functions as the capital's third ring road, connecting NH-44 at Alipur to NH-48 near Mahipalpur. Its stretch links Rohini, Mundka, Najafgarh, and Dwarka.
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