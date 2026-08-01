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Kanwar Yatra 2026: Delhi Police issues fresh traffic advisory — NH-44, Outer Ring Road, other routes to avoid

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, urging commuters to avoid key routes like NH-44 and Outer Ring Road. Check key routes to avoid and take.

Fareha Naaz
Published1 Aug 2026, 11:29 AM IST
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Kanwar Yatra 2026: A traffic police officer regulating vehicular movement near the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway amid ongoing pilgrimage tour.
Kanwar Yatra 2026: A traffic police officer regulating vehicular movement near the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway amid ongoing pilgrimage tour.(PTI)
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The Delhi Traffic Police issued a fresh traffic advisory on Friday night to manage vehicular movement during ongoing Kanwar Yatra. To facilitate movement of Kanwariyas alongside traffic particularly along the Northern range, it urged commuters to avoid several key routes, including NH-44 (GT Karnal Road) and Outer Ring Road.

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Devotees of Lord Shiva embark on this pilgrimage tour every year during the auspicious month of Sawan. This year Kanwar Yatra commenced on Thursday, 30 July and will run till 11 August. During this period, devotees carry sacred Ganga water in pots and travel long distances on foot to offer it at religious sites such as Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri. Delhi Police has ramped up security arrangements across the national capital and issued another advisory.

Also Read | Meat shops in Muzaffarnagar along Kanwar Yatra route to remain shut till Aug 12

Delhi Traffic Police in a post on X stated, “In view of the movement of Kanwar Yatris during Kanwar Yatra–2026, traffic movement on NH-44 (GT Karnal Road), Outer Ring Road and adjoining roads in Northern Range is likely to remain regulated to facilitate the safe and smooth passage of devotees.”

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Key routes affected

  • NH-44 (GT Karnal Road) - From Singhu Border to Mukarba Chowk
  • Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Outer Ring Road) - From Kingsway Camp to Netaji Subhash Place (NSP)
  • Head Gewar Marg (Outer Ring Road) - From Bhalswa Dairy to Madhuban Chowk
  • Service Road NH-44 - Singhu Border to Bakoli/Palla stretch
  • Outer Ring Road Service Road - Bhalswa Dairy to Mukarba Chowk

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Also Read | Kanwar Yatra 2026: Delhi-Meerut Expressway closure

Tentative routes earmarked for Kanwariyas

  • Singhu Border - Ramdev Chowk (Narela) - Old Bawana - Narela Road - Hanuman Mandir - Bawana Canal
  • Singhu Border Service Road (NH-44) - Khampur - Bakoli - Palla - Mukarba Chowk - Khatu Shyam Mandir (Bakhtawarpur/Alipur)
  • Singhu Border - Alipur - Swaroop Nagar - Nangli Poona - Mukarba Chowk
  • Wazirabad - Service Road (Outer Ring Road) - Bhalswa Dairy - Mukarba Chowk

Also Read | Kanwar Yatra: Parts of Delhi-Haridwar highway to be closed from 4-12 Aug

Diversion and restrictions

The traffic police will impose restrictions and diversions along selected routes if need arises.

  • Vehicular movement on NH-44 from Singhu Border to Budhpur Nala may be diverted via UER-II and Narela-Bawana Road.
  • Commuters taking the NH-44 Service Road might be asked to proceed through Ramdev Road.
  • Traffic from Palla Chowk towards Bakhtawarpur Road may be diverted via Burari Road and Nathupura Road, the advisory said.
  • Vehicles running on the Outer Ring Road Service Road may be diverted via Mukundpur - Bhalswa Cut - Azadpur Chowk - Mukarba Chowk.
  • Furthermore, Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTVs) may be stopped or diverted from Singhu Border, Burari Chowk and Madhuban Chowk depending on traffic conditions.

Besides this, the police advised commuters to avoid NH-44, Outer Ring Road and adjoining service roads during peak Kanwariya movement.

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Since movement of Kanwariyas and their associated vehicles is restricted on UER-II Expressway, the authorities urged commuters to take this route and other alternate routes such as Narela-Bawana Road, Burari Road and Azadpur Chowk wherever possible. Notably, UER-II is 75.7-kilometer-long, six-lane semi-circular expressway that functions as the capital's third ring road, connecting NH-44 at Alipur to NH-48 near Mahipalpur. Its stretch links Rohini, Mundka, Najafgarh, and Dwarka.

About the Author

Fareha Naaz

Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More

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