Kanwar Yatra 2026: Schools, colleges shut in Ghaziabad from August 4-12; Meerut, Baghpat join list

In view of the heavy movement of Kanwar pilgrims during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, schools and colleges in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, will remain closed till August 12. Educational institutions in other UP districts, including Meerut and Baghpat, will also be shut during this period.

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The Kanwar Yatra is an annual Hindu pilgrimage during the holy month of Shravan in which devotees of Lord Shiva carry holy Ganga water, usually collected from Haridwar and other sacred ghats, to offer it at Shiva temples after travelling on foot.

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Ghaziabad orders closure ‘in view of the safety of students’ The Ghaziabad administration ordered the closure of all schools from nursery to Class 12, as well as colleges, universities and technical institutions, from August 4 to August 12.

In an official order, the district inspector of schools said, "A large number of Kanwariyas/devotees have started moving on various routes in the district," and the decision had been taken "in view of the safety of students" on the directions of the district magistrate (DM).

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The Ghaziabad order said the closure would apply to institutions affiliated with the Basic Education Board, Uttar Pradesh Board, CBSE, ICSE, madrassa board and other recognised boards. It added that examinations already notified for any course or subject would be held as scheduled and would be exempt from the closure order.

Schools to remain closed in Meerut In Meerut, all schools, colleges, universities and technical institutions remained closed from Monday following an order issued by District Magistrate V K Singh. The administration said the decision was taken to ensure students' safety and facilitate traffic management as large numbers of Kanwar yatris pass through the district during the Shravan Shivratri period.

According to the Meerut administration's order, all educational institutions from Classes 1 to 12, including those affiliated to the Basic Shiksha Parishad, Uttar Pradesh Board, CBSE, CISCE, madrassa board and other recognised boards, will remain closed till August 12. Government and private colleges, universities and technical institutions have also been directed to suspend classes during the period.

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The Meerut administration has also clarified that examinations already scheduled by educational institutions will be conducted according to the existing timetable, and the closure order will not apply to such examinations.

Also Read | Delhi Traffic Police issues 13-day travel advisory ahead of Kanwar Yatra

Baghpat schools closed till August 12 The Baghpat administration has also ordered the closure of all government and private schools from Classes 1 to 12 from August 3 to August 12 in view of the Kanwar Yatra. The order, issued by District Inspector of Schools Rajeev Kumar Yadav on the directions of District Magistrate Asmita Lal, applies to schools affiliated with all education boards.

According to the administration, lakhs of Kanwar pilgrims carrying Ganga water from Haridwar are passing through Baghpat on their way to their destinations, while a large number of devotees are also visiting prominent Shiva temples in the district for 'jalabhishek', leading to heavy traffic on Kanwar routes and adjoining areas.

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The administration said the decision was taken to ensure students' safety and maintain law and order and smooth traffic movement during the pilgrimage.

It warned of action against schools violating the order and said the DM and Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai were personally monitoring the arrangements.

Authorities in Ghaziabad, Meerut and Baghpat districts have directed educational institutions and departments concerned to ensure strict compliance with the orders.

Also Read | Meat shops in Muzaffarnagar along Kanwar Yatra route to remain shut till Aug 12

Muzaffarnagar had earlier announced the closure of all schools and colleges from August 3 to 10 for similar reasons. The district administration has also ordered meat shops and restaurants along Kanwar routes to remain shut till August 12 and imposed phased traffic diversions to facilitate the movement of pilgrims.

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