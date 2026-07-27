Kanwar Yatra 2026: Traffic restrictions on Delhi-Haridwar highway in Muzaffarnagar from 4-12 August

All vehicles will be banned on the Delhi-Haridwar highway and the Ganga Canal road in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar from 4- 12 August for the Kanwar Yatra 2026, while the movement of heavy vehicles will be restricted from 30 July, police said on Monday, reported PTI.

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The Kanwar Yatra will be held from 30 July to 11 August, during which lakhs of devotees collect holy water from the Ganga in Haridwar and carry it to Shiva temples in their hometowns.

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Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Atul Kumar Chaubey said sections of the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway will be reserved for Kanwariyas during the yatra.

Heavy vehicles will be restricted from the route from 30 July to ensure the smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage, while all vehicles will be prohibited from using the Delhi-Haridwar highway and the Ganga Canal road between 4 and 12 August to ensure the smooth conduct of the yatra, PTI reported.

District Magistrate Umesh Mishra told reporters that police divers will be deployed at all major bathing spots to ensure safety throughout the pilgrimage. A temporary police station has been set up at the Rampur Tiraha on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway to help secure the pilgrimage further.

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Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjai Kumar said Sub-Inspector Subhash Chand will be the SHO of the temporary station with 20 officers deployed there, PTI reported.

Increased safety for devotees The traffic curbs are a part of a series of measures announced by the UP government for the annual pilgrimage.

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will operate additional buses on major Kanwar routes, including Haridwar, beginning on 30 July.

Additionally, the state government will also set up a 24x7 control room to monitor the pilgrimage and coordinate with various departments, India Today reported. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed authorities to enhance police patrolling and deploy CCTV cameras and drones at key locations to ensure a higher level of safety.

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Also Read | Delhi Traffic Police issues 13-day travel advisory ahead of Kanwar Yatra

350 buses to ply on Ghaziabad-Haridwar route Ghaziabad Regional Transport Officer Kesari Nandan Chaudhary, on 24 July, said that 350 buses will operate on the Ghaziabad-Haridwar route over 12 days to meet the surge in passenger demand during Kanwar Yatra 2026, The Times of India reported.

To streamline operations and improve coordination during the pilgrimage, the transport department will set up temporary bus depots at Lal Kuan and Dasna, the report added.

“Traffic on normal city routes reduces during Kanwar Yatra, allowing us to divert these buses. They will operate from one depot to another like regular services and will also travel to Haridwar,” Chaudhary told TOI.