After Uttarakhand, Kanwar Yatra gets cancelled in Uttar Pradesh due to Covid-19

Kanwar Yatra has been cancelled in Uttar Pradesh in view of Covid, news agency ANI reported on Saturday. This comes just a day after the Supreme Court directed the state government to reconsider its decision of allowing annual yatra with some restrictions.

On Friday, the top court said that all sentiments, including religious, were subservient to the Right to Life. It asked the Uttar Pradesh government to inform by July 19 whether it would reconsider its decision to hold a “symbolic" Kanwar Yatra.

The SC had said that it cannot allow the Uttar Pradesh government to hold 100 per cent physical Kanwar Yatra in view of Covid. "We are all citizens of India. This suo motu case is taken as Article 21 applies to all of us. It is to safeguard all of us," the court said.

Earlier, it has asked the Centre and the Uttarakhand government, which already had cancelled the yatra, to file their responses. The Centre told the apex court that the state governments must not permit any kind of "Kanwar Yatra" in view of the pandemic.

It, however, suggested that arrangements should be made for water from the Ganges to be available through tankers at designated places.

Earlier this week, the Uttarakhand government cancelled the annual ritual that sees thousands of Shiva devotees mostly on foot to collect water from the Ganges and bring it back to their villages.

Uttar Pradesh, however, said it would allow yatra with a pared down “symbolic" version. However, the court said the Right to Life under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution is paramount and asked the UP government whether it was willing to reconsider its decision to hold a yatra at all.

“This is a matter which concerns everyone of us as citizens of India, and goes to the very heart of Article 21 of the Constitution, which has a pride of place in the fundamental rights Chapter of our Constitution. The health of the citizenry of India and their right to “life" are paramount. All other sentiments, albeit religious, are subservient to this most basic fundamental right," the bench of Justices R F Nariman and B R Gavai said.

The apex court's direction came after the Uttar Pradesh government told the bench it has decided after relevant discussions to hold a “symbolic" Kanwar Yatra with appropriate Covid restrictions.

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the government has taken a pragmatic position balancing the health impacts and the religious feelings.

Considering age-old customs and religious sentiments, state governments must develop a system so devotees can collect holy ‘Gangajal’ and offer it at the nearest Shiva temple, he said.

The governments must also ensure this exercise of distribution of “Gangajal’ among devotees and the rituals takes place after adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour and Covid health protocols.

(With inputs from PTI)

