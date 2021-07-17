After Uttarakhand, Kanwar Yatra gets cancelled in Uttar Pradesh due to Covid-19

“This is a matter which concerns everyone of us as citizens of India, and goes to the very heart of Article 21 of the Constitution, which has a pride of place in the fundamental rights Chapter of our Constitution. The health of the citizenry of India and their right to “life" are paramount. All other sentiments, albeit religious, are subservient to this most basic fundamental right," the bench of Justices R F Nariman and B R Gavai said.